Based on the crypto-js library, StatiCrypt uses AES-256 to encrypt your string with your passphrase in your browser (client side).
Download your encrypted string in a HTML page with a password prompt you can upload anywhere (see example).
The tool is also available as a CLI on NPM.
Disclaimer if you have extra sensitive banking data, you should probably use something else!
StatiCrypt generates a static, password protected page that can be decrypted in-browser: just send or upload the generated page to a place serving static content (github pages, for example) and you're done: the javascript will prompt users for password, decrypt the page and load your HTML.
It basically encrypts your page and puts everything with a user-friendly way to use a password
in the new file.
AES-256 is state of the art but brute-force/dictionary attacks would be trivial to do at a really fast pace: use a long, unusual passphrase!
Feel free to contribute or report any thought to the GitHub project!
